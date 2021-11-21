Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | November 20, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Creative Workshops in Playa del Carmen
According to Sakari Malinen, Director of Sales, Hoteles Xcaret, the philosophy behind creating Hotel Xcaret Arte was to create a space for travelers to learn about all the different cultures of Mexico in one spot.
“Our owner’s philosophy has always been that he understands that not everybody can go to all the corners of the country and all the amazing villages, so he wants to bring the best of Mexico to one single place where you can see it all,” Malinen shared.
One way the resort showcases these various cultures is through its art workshops. The property is divided into five houses, or casas, and each casa has its own themed workshop for guests to try.
For example, Casa de la Música offers a dance workshop, and Casa del Diseño has a weaving workshop. Other offerings include painting, pottery and literature.
Guests staying at Hotel Xcaret Arte don’t need to go shopping in town for souvenirs, as they have the opportunity to create crafts themselves throughout their stay – all while learning something new.
In addition to immersing themselves in a new activity, visitors can also explore the waters from a paddleboard or kayak, indulge in delicious and unique flavors and visit the Muluk Spa. Those who prefer to venture off property can take a journey to one of the many nearby parks, and the transportation to and from the parks as well as entry fees are included.
