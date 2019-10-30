Aurora Expeditions Blog | October 30, 2019 11:37 AM ET
Cruising vs. Hiking in Patagonia
Travelers have the option of exploring Patagonia by land or sea, but no matter which form of travel they choose, they’ll experience the slow and relaxing pace of this mesmerizing destination.
Aurora Expeditions shares the highlights of experiencing Patagonia by cruising and by hiking, so travelers can figure out if it’s best to travel by sea or land.
Traveling on the water allows for people to experience the fjords and coastal glaciers in the Beagle Channel. Also, travelers who want to see Francisco Coloane Marine Park can only visit by small ship. Here people have the opportunity to see humpback, minke and sei whales.
In addition, cruising allows guests to have a spot to keep all of their belongings without having to pack and unpack when traveling to new destinations each day. Aurora Expeditions also has a team of archaeologists, glaciologists and naturalists on board to share knowledge with cruisers.
On the other hand, hiking Patagonia has its pros too. For example, anyone looking for small group travel will enjoy this option. It does require travelers to have a moderate level of fitness, as they will be on their feet five to eight hours each day.
But who says you must do one or the other? Travelers can easily pair these two options together for one long trip. Adding a few days of hiking either before or after a cruise is a great way for visitors to stretch their legs and see even more of this stunning destination.
Visit the Aurora Expeditions blog to learn more.
More Aurora Expeditions, Patagonia
More by Aurora Expeditions Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS