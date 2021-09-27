CIE Tours Blog | September 27, 2021 4:36 PM ET
Delight in Off-Season Ireland Departures With CIE Tours
Summer 2021 was exciting, as U.S. and European vaccination rates rose, and folks who had been cooped up for over a year regained much of their confidence in travel. The arrival of the cooler months may prove even more of a blessing for would-be vacationers.
For those who’ve been dreaming of a transatlantic trip to end their COVID-induced travel dry spell, now is the time to take advantage of CIE Tours’ special off-season Irish offerings.
You’ll find that visiting the Emerald Isle during the “slow season” works to your advantage in various ways. Prices are lower, and crowds are smaller, but all of the destination’s main attractions remain open, with shorter lines than you’d encounter in the busy summer season.
Airfares also tend to be offered at lower prices during the off-season. And, unlike many destinations in the fall and winter, Ireland’s weather is mild, and its incredible scenery and iconic countryside remain famously green all year round.
Besides, thanks to the chill in the air, you’ll get even greater joy from one of the country’s quintessential experiences: hitting the local pub for a pint and pulling up a chair by the cozy fireside. The weather may be cooler, but you’ll find the welcome just as warm and hospitality just as cheerful.
Founded in Ireland nearly 90 years back, CIE Tours offers a pair of special tours during the off-season, which runs November through March.
—Evergreen Ireland South takes guests to see many of Ireland’s classic highlights, such as the Cliffs of Moher, the Guinness Storehouse and Blarney Castle, and offers plenty of free time to explore Dublin, Killarney, Waterford and Kilkenny. Warm yourself with a creamy Irish coffee at Sean’s Bar, the oldest pub in Europe and a venue exclusive to CIE Tours.
—Evergreen Ireland North treats guests to a day in Dublin and a visit to Sean’s Bar before heading to Galway, then up to Donegal and Belfast. Special stops along the way include the Giant’s Causeway and the charming town of Carlingford, rich in medieval heritage. Enjoy dinner with traditional music at the Crosskeys Inn, the oldest thatched pub in Ireland and a CIE Tours exclusive venue.
Two of CIE Tours’ most popular tours are also offered year-round and are just as delightful when attended during the fall and winter seasons.
—Taste of Ireland takes guests to see some of Ireland’s “greatest hits”, including the Ring of Kerry, Blarney Castle, the Cliffs of Moher, Dublin and more. It’s available as a five-, six- or seven-day tour, with a trip to Galway included in some itineraries.
—Irish Adventure is offered in eight- or nine-day variations as a round-trip tour from Dublin. Guests will get to see most of the classic highlights included in ‘Taste of Ireland’, but also circle the entire island, taking in Donegal, Derry, the Giant's Causeway and Titanic Belfast.
