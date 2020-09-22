Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen Blog | September 22, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Discover Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen’s Three Pillars
Located only 45 minutes from the Cancun International Airport and in a prime spot near the famous Quinta Avenida, Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen opened to guests in 2015. The property celebrates three pillars that make up the resort—art, nature and gastronomy.
Designed by Sordo Madaleno, the resort has strong local architectural roots. The artistic design lines provide a sense of both harmony and balance while also integrating the iconic elements of the Mayan culture.
Nature is at the center of this resort, as visitors are surrounded by it throughout their stay. With white sand and turquoise blue waters alongside clear cenotes and lush greenery, guests can relax their mind, body and soul in an environment filled with fresh air.
Relaxation isn’t hard to find, as each exquisitely designed room offers a large balcony with views of the sea or mangrove gardens.
Mexico stands out to travelers for its unique gastronomic experiences, and Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen embraces this for guests. The variety of menu options are designed to delight even the most demanding palates. From creative appetizers to delicious drinks, and everything in between, this resort has some of the most satisfying food and beverage options.
