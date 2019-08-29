Last updated: 03:00 PM ET, Thu August 29 2019

Discover Guanacaste With RIU

Hotel Riu Guanacaste
PHOTO: Hotel Riu Guanacaste. (photo via RIU Hotels & Resorts)

There are several vacation destinations throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, but travelers looking for something new and a little farther south can consider a trip to Costa Rica.

Guanacaste is located on the northwestern side of Costa Rica, and RIU Hotels & Resorts has two properties in this area—Hotel Riu Guanacaste and Hotel Riu Palace Costa Rica. Visitors can discover beaches, forests and plenty of bird species in this tourist destination.

During a stay at either one of these RIU resorts, guests will enjoy a 24-hour all-inclusive experience, pool and beach access and plenty of activities including kayaking, volleyball, snorkeling and more.

In addition to enjoying everything offered at the resorts, visitors can plan to take a few excursions to discover the surrounding destination. From visiting national parks and horseback riding to whitewater rafting and touring a volcano, there are adventures to satisfy all interests.

This is a destination where travelers can relax on the peaceful beach one day and glide through the forest on a zip line the next. It’s a destination for celebrating romances, enjoying family time together or meeting new people on a group tour.

And RIU Hotels & Resorts can ensure a comfortable stay while exploring the area.

