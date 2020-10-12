Fairmont Mayakoba | October 12, 2020 1:32 PM ET
Discover Mayan Culture With Fairmont Mayakoba's Spa
Fairmont Mayakoba’s Willow Stream Spa has curated three inspired treatments from Mayan culture. Using incense and natural, local ingredients, like the honey from “Melipona” bees, these are sure to help anyone relax and begin the process of reconnecting with nature and with themselves.
The Cha Chac Rain Ritual features copal incense, a body mask of oats, corn kernels and clay, as well as a relaxing rain shower. “Cha'' means “to let go” in the Mayan language, and Chac is the important Mayan god of rain. Understanding the importance of water in relieving stress and promoting balance and health, this treatment is an incredible sensorial experience.
The Food of the Gods treatment involves chocolate, which was once the currency of the Mayan world and considered the drink of the gods. This treatment involves a chocolate body wrap and scalp massage, including rose essence and coconut oil to moisturize. Chocolate contains incredible antioxidants, which helps with detoxification and reversing the signs of aging.
The Copal Mayan Purification involves burning copal incense, made from tree resin and used to connect people to the Mayan underworld and to purify themselves. Then, the guest is cleansed and exfoliated using Mayan clay. Lastly, they are massaged to help increase circulation and detoxification.
For more information about these incredible spa treatments, please visit Fairmont-Mayakoba.com.
More Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya
More by Fairmont Mayakoba
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS