Ecuador Blog | November 30, 2021 5:22 PM ET
Discover the Four Worlds of Ecuador
Ecuador, located in the northwestern region of South America, is a small but geographically diverse country that boasts some of the most biodiverse protected areas in the world, the closest point from the Earth to the sun, the center of the world and a variety of cultural and adventure experiences that will suit any type of traveler. From the Amazon to the Galápagos, from the warm coasts to the scenic Andes, Ecuador offers four different worlds to explore.
The Amazon
The Amazon is home to the world’s largest biodiversity in the world; the Ecuadorian Amazon offers over 17,000 species of flowering plants and plenty of wildlife. Tena, located three hours from Quito, offers both outdoor activities like river rafting and cultural experiences with the local tribes that call Tena home.
A trip to the Yasuní National Park, Ecuador’s largest national park, brings travelers an immersive experience in one of the world’s most biodiverse forests. Travelers can camp in the park, spot some of the over 1,600 species of birds in the park and even experience a traditional Maito fish fillet.
Another destination in the Ecuadorian Amazon is the Cuyabeno Reserve, which offers the opportunity to spot pink river dolphins, identify sixty different types of orchids and enjoy some of the most beautiful scenery around.
Papallacta, on the other hand, offers eighty lagoons and is known for its El Duende waterfalls, the Jamanco thermal springs, the Cayambe-Coca National Park and the Antisana Ecological Reserve.
The Andes
For those wanting to climb higher and further, travelers can enjoy discovering the Andes region of Ecuador. Quito, the capital city, is within the Andes and offers a great city to begin an Andean journey. The first-ever UNESCO Cultural Heritage of Humanity City is the second-tallest capital city in the world and offers the Middle of the World Monument, the best-preserved historic center in Latin America, and is a gateway to trekking and mountain climbing excursions since it’s nestled on the Pichincha Volcano on an altitude of 9,350 feet.
For the true adrenaline junkies, the Cotopaxi National Park is a must-visit. Home to the photo-famous Cotopaxi Volcano as well as several smaller volcanoes, this Andean national park offers great mountain climbing, camping, horseback riding and trekking activities, with a range of altitude from 11,154 feet to 19,347 feet above sea level.
Another great, active outdoor destination is the Chimborazo Reserve, which is home to the highest mountain range in the country as well as some of its most recognizable animals, like the llama, alpaca and vicuña, along with wild horses. The altitude range in this reserve ranges from 10,498 feet to 20,564 feet above sea level!
The Coast
A marked difference from the cold mountains of the Andes, the Pacific Coast of Ecuador offers plenty of activities to enjoy, as well as beautiful beaches, charming seaside ports and all of the delicious seafood travelers can eat.
Guayaquil is Ecuador’s third most important city and offers a wealth of both cultural and coastal activities to enjoy, from whale-watching to the Malecón Simón Bolívar – a highly successful urban recovery project that features parks, shops and local history.
Montañita is a small coastal community that has been recognized as one of the best places in the world for surfing. Both beginners and advanced surfers can enjoy the waves here, while other travelers can enjoy the diving, paragliding and whale-watching opportunities that abound in the area.
Lastly, a truly eco-friendly coastal adventure destination is the Machalilla National Park, which is most popularly accessed from Puerto López. The reserve includes pre-Columbian archaeological sites and is another great place for whale-watching, diving and other outdoor activities.
The Galápagos
Lastly, one of the most recognizable places in Ecuador is the island chain of the Galápagos. Comprised of San Cristóbal, Santa Cruz, Isabela and Floreana islands, the Galápagos is treasured for being one of the most biodiverse places in the world, with penguins, sea lions, marine iguanas and a variety of other species of animal and plant life.
San Cristóbal Island was the first island in the chain to be inhabited, giving it plenty of cultural and historic sites to enjoy along with its outdoor activities. Santa Cruz Island, with a population of 19,000 residents, offers distinct lava tubes and tunnels to explore, as well as beautiful wildlife. Isabela Island is the largest island in the chain and offers both active volcanoes and a wealth of wildlife, including penguins and sea lions. Floreana Island, with only 100 inhabitants, is the least populated island and is well recognized for its bright flora, which is where it got its name from.
