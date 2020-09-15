RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | September 15, 2020 10:00 AM ET
Download the RIU Guest Info App for Your Next Stay
RIU Hotels & Resorts has been successfully reopening its properties throughout Mexico and the Caribbean islands. With a comprehensive post-COVID-19 manual, including 17 new protocols, guests can travel confidently to these all-inclusive resorts.
In addition to new health and safety procedures, RIU has introduced a new app for guests to use throughout their stay, acting as their own personal guide.
The RIU Guest Info App has all the hotel information and services right at your fingertips. During a stay at one of RIU’s hotels, you’ll be able to explore unique experiences and everything the hotel has to offer through your own personal device.
Downloading the RIU Guest Info App allows you to:
—Check-in prior to arrival
—Request a product or service and contact hotel staff
—Explore available restaurants
—Book spa treatments
—Look at the calendar of activities
This is only a fraction of what the app provides for you during your stay. Using this app will allow you to enjoy a vacation with limited contact and interaction with hotel staff, providing a safer experience for both yourself and the hotel employees.
Click here to learn more or to download the app and begin exploring everything RIU Hotels & Resorts has to offer.
