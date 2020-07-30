Los Cabos Blog | July 30, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Eastern Airlines Launches Nonstop Flight From JFK to Los Cabos
Travelers looking to jet set to a warm and sunny paradise are in luck, as Eastern Airlines has recently launched the first permanent, nonstop flight from New York’s JFK to Los Cabos International Airport. This flight offers a convenient escape from the city.
With an ideal mix of laidback activities and adrenaline-filled adventures, Los Cabos offers a unique place for busy people to find relaxation. It’s a place where the Pacific Ocean flows into the Sea of Cortez and the majority of days throughout the year are filled with sunny, blue skies.
In addition to ideal vacation weather, this destination has world-class dining, glittering beaches and miles of coastline to explore.
After months of being stuck inside, many people are eager to get out of the house to fill their lungs with ocean air. Los Cabos is the perfect place to do so, while sipping on delicious hand-squeezed margaritas.
This destination offers the ideal escape from New York’s crowded streets. With top-notch service, an inviting atmosphere and endless opportunities for lively activities, Los Cabos has New York travelers covered.
And with 350 days of sunshine, this place is great for a getaway at any time of the year.
Begin and end your clients' vacations with the convenience of Eastern Airlines' nonstop flight.
More Los Cabos Tourism Board, Los Cabos
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS