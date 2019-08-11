Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | August 11, 2019 12:40 PM ET
Enjoy a Complimentary Fitness Program in St. Lucia
It’s almost impossible to refrain from indulging in all the delicious food and drinks at an all-inclusive resort. From refreshing cocktails and endless appetizers to unique desserts that you normally don’t eat at home, it’s hard to pass up any type of sweet treat.
Guests staying at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina in St. Lucia have access to healthy options if desired, but the resort also offers another way to combat those anticipated vacation pounds.
It’s called AbSoLucian, and it’s a program created by the resort’s fitness guru. Classes are available three days a week, and visitors have plenty of options to choose from.
There is yoga and meditation at the pavilion, both Pilates and cardio in the gym and power walking and hill-climbing around the property. Zumba is also one of the workouts available. The resort’s fitness expert, Jay, is available for personal training sessions, and he can accommodate all fitness levels.
Music is played throughout the classes providing an added level of relaxation or motivation, and the instructors help create a pleasant experience. Taking a class or going for a walk or jog can help you find balance and allow you to enjoy the cocktails and desserts just a little bit more.
