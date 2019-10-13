Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | October 13, 2019 4:30 PM ET
Experience Authentic Island Tastes
The months of September and October are great months for travelers to head to St. Lucia if they are interested in trying tons of tasty food.
This is the time when Food & Rum Festival happens, along with several other local celebrations in honor of International Creole Month.
However, a stay at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina provides access to delicious local cuisine at any time of the year. The four restaurants on the property have menus listing meals that incorporate fresh produce from local farms and even fresher seafood from the village fishermen nearby.
During their vacation, guests will find street food favorites like fried bakes with salted cod and unripe bananas, often referred to as “saltfish and green fig.” There’s also a “Cocoa-tea Making Lesson” by a chef at the resort to show visitors how to make this refreshing drink.
Other island favorites include pumpkin soup, Creole bread, macaroni pie and stewed beans. Desserts such as ice cream also include local flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg and cashew nut.
All these flavors, paired with exciting entertainment and top-notch service, combine to make the product of a memorable Caribbean vacation.
Visit the Marigot Bay Resort & Marina blog to learn more.
More Marigot Bay Resort & Marina, St. Lucia, Caribbean
More by Marigot Bay Resort & Marina
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS