American Queen Voyages Blog | April 29, 2022 1:28 PM ET
Experience Great Lakes Itineraries With the Ocean Navigator
American Queen Voyages’ last Lakes & Oceans vessel to return to service after the pandemic paused operations is the Ocean Navigator. Sister ship to the Ocean Voyager, it returned to service on April 11 of this year in Savannah, Georgia, departing on a 17-day voyage north to Charleston, Norfolk, Baltimore, Newport and Nantucket before ending in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
After the itinerary is ended, the ship will return to its port in Toronto with the Ocean Voyager in early May, from where they will both sail Great Lakes itineraries. The Ocean Navigator will make its first stop at Chicago’s Navy Pier on May 18 during its first Great Lakes itinerary of the season.
The Ocean Navigator offers five different itineraries in the Great Lakes region.
The Splendor of the Great Lakes itinerary can be enjoyed May through September in 2022 and 2023, as well as from June to August in 2024. It’s eleven days long and can be begin in either Toronto or Chicago. Stops include Mackinac Island, Sault Ste. Marie and Detroit in Michigan; Little Current/Manitoulin Island and Port Colborne/Niagara Falls in Ontario as well as Cleveland, Ohio.
The Great Lakes Grand Discovery itinerary is a 15-day itinerary departing from either Montreal or Chicago; it’s available August and September of 2022 and 2023, as well as September in 2024. Stops along this voyage include Toronto, Port Colborne/Niagara Falls, Cleveland, Detroit, Little Current, Sault Ste. Marie and two days on Mackinac Island.
The Lakeside Treasures itinerary is a 16-day voyage departing roundtrip from Chicago in June of 2022 and 2023. Destinations include Mackinac Island, Marquette, Sault Ste. Marie, Muskegon and Houghton in Michigan; Duluth in Minnesota; Thunder Bay in Ontario and two days in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
In October of 2022, the ship will sail one round-trip itinerary from Montreal. The 12-day Scenic St. Lawrence itinerary includes two days in Quebec City as well as stops in Clayton in New York, Port Weller, two days in Toronto and one day in Gananoque before heading back to Montreal.
Lastly, in September of 2023, the Ocean Navigator will sail a series of sailings between Montreal and Detroit. The eleven-day sailing includes stops in Quebec City, Gananoque in Ontario, Toronto, Port Colborne/Niagara Falls and Cleveland.
For more information about the Ocean Navigator or its itineraries, please click here.
More American Queen Voyages
More by American Queen Voyages Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS