Chile Blog | May 26, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Experience Luxury Tourism in Chile
Luxury travel doesn’t always mean staying in the nicest hotels and resorts. High-end trips often include those exclusive experiences that aren’t easily found just anywhere.
From once in a lifetime helicopter rides to enjoying thermal baths, Chile is a destination that has luxurious experiences for all types of travelers. Everyone gets to experience a unique, customized vacation during a stay in this country.
Chile offers luxury that goes beyond 5-star hotels. Creative stays and services include rooms with private telescopes for stargazing, rural cabins located in the south of Chile, luxurious domes to watch the stars from bed, fishing lodges in the fjords of Chilean Patagonia and so much more.
Tourists can even choose to take a helicopter ride from Santiago to a vineyard in Casablanca Valley, where organic wines including Syrah and Sauvignon Blanc are found.
To get even more adventurous, professional skiers can try heli-skiing. Flights are available to take skiers to Chile’s most inaccessible peaks to ski down. These flights are also available for those who wish to photograph the picturesque views from above.
Learn more about luxury tourism in this destination by visiting Chile’s blog.
More Chile, Chile
More by Chile Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS