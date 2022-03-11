Chile Blog | March 10, 2022 4:00 AM ET
Experience Three Types of Romance in Chile
Chile is a diverse destination that doesn’t offer just one type of romantic vacation: from the beautiful coastline and beaches to its volcanic mountains and sultry forests or its gorgeous blue lakes, Chile is a destination you and your partner will want to revisit time and again.
Along the coastline is a beach lover’s paradise: Iquique, located in northern Chile, offers ample opportunities for slow beach-going and adrenaline-inducing water sports like surfing, which the city is known for. Cavancha Beach is a definite must-visit, as is the city’s historic district and the nearby town of Pica, where travelers can walk through groves of citrus fruits and swim in natural freshwater aquifers.
Located just south of Santiago, the country’s capital, is where the romance lies nestled within volcanic mountains and bubbling up from natural hot springs: Cajón del Maipo.
Perfect for adventure lovers, this region allows ample outdoor activities like whitewater rafting, ziplining, hiking and more. Couples can relax and reconnect while soaking sore muscles in several different hot springs. Road-trippers will find this region especially picturesque, with plenty of scenic routes along the mountains, within the forests and along lakes and rivers.
The lakes region is another spectacularly romantic region. Along Lake Llanquihue is one of the most beautiful places around: Frutillar. Kayaking, kite surfing and hiking within the area’s two national parks are just the beginning of a couple’s trip to Frutillar. Its real charm is in its German-Chilean culture, which manifests itself most vibrantly in its food.
What’s more romantic than eating kuchen or strudel at an outdoor table with a view of the most stunning mountain and lakeside vistas around?
No matter what travel style and experiences you and your partner enjoy, Chile has something for every couple to love.
