Virgin Voyages Blog | April 26, 2022 4:00 AM ET
Experience Virgin Voyages’ Destinations With Overnights and Late-Night Stays
Virgin Voyages offers stops in incredible destinations from the Caribbean to Europe. With late stays and an overnight stay on every itinerary, a cruise with Virgin can offer greater immersion experiences when the sun goes down.
In the Caribbean, travelers can enjoy sailing from Miami and spending an overnight stay at Virgin Voyages’ own Beach Club at Bimini, where travelers can spend a day lounging on the beach before partying at sunset or diving in to swim along Bimini’s wrecks and beautiful reefs.
Some other beautiful destinations include Basseterre, St. Kitts; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Fort-de-France, Martinique; St. John’s, Antigua and many more.
In Europe and the Mediterranean, guests on a Virgin Voyages itinerary can enjoy overnight stops at either Ibiza in the Balearic Islands or Mykonos, Greece. The Valiant Lady is expected to begin its first itineraries this year, with more overnight stops in Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Lisbon and Belgium.
Sailing from Athens or Barcelona, Virgin’s Mediterranean voyages visit some well-beloved ancient ports as well as some lesser-known but no less spectacular ones, such as Kefalonia’s Argostoli, Catania, Rhodes, Ajaccio, Marina di Carrara, Olbia and Zeebrugge.
With so many beautiful destinations, travelers can enjoy watching the sunset from an ancient Greek island, an Italian beach or a Spanish rooftop bar.
Transatlantic voyages can combine the best of the Mediterranean and Caribbean with ample time to enjoy onboard activities, but these two aren’t the only regions of the world that Virgin Voyages guests will enjoy.
The Resilient Lady will sail to Bali in 2023 on an epic transatlantic voyage from Dubai to Mumbai, Goa, Colombo, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur and ending in Singapore. Another will sail after, leaving from Singapore and stopping in Bali, Darwin, Cairns and Queensland before ending in Sydney, Australia.
For more detailed information on Virgin Voyages’ destinations, please click here.
More Virgin Voyages
More by Virgin Voyages Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS