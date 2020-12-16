Chile Blog | December 16, 2020 1:35 PM ET
Explore Chiloé Island in Chile
Chiloé Island is located in southern Chile and is known as a place of Chilean myths and legends. Houses stand on stilts here; the elaborate churches are made of wood, and deep inside the forest of the Chiloé National Park, you’ll be able to stand atop the Pier of Souls and hear ghostly sounds.
Chiloé is part of an archipelago, some islands inhabited, others not. The churches, erected by German Catholic missionaries, are made without a single nail and are made of all wood. They are a UNESCO World Heritage Site for their uniqueness. The Achao and Tenaúm churches are the best examples of this type of architecture.
The main city of the island is Castro, where you’ll encounter palafitos, wooden structures such as houses, hostels or restaurants built on stilts above the ocean. Also here is where you’ll find the church of San Francisco de Castro. You’ll discover daily life of the islanders and also what they eat.
Seafood is king here. Seaweed and salmon are especially popular. Try the milcao, a local type of potato pancake, with your fish or shellfish main course. The island has an abundance of different-colored potatoes, from black and purple to white and yellow potatoes.
The Chiloé National Park is accessible for even those with reduced mobility. Atop a cliff is a wooden pier called the Pier of Souls, where, legend has it, you can hear the wails of souls waiting for the boatman, called Tempilkahue, to bring them to their rest. Also in this national park are incredible sand dunes, forests, sea lions and a beach perfect for horseback riding and fishing.
Chiloé is an island of myth, legend and tradition, one that will stick with you once you leave. For more information about this beautiful island, please visit Chile.Travel.com.
