Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | October 08, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Find Relaxation at Paradisus Playa del Carmen
It's no surprise many people are in search of relaxation after months of uncertainty, and those looking to trade reality for paradise can look no further than Paradisus Playa del Carmen.
This resort has been successfully re-welcoming guests since July, with a new configuration. There are no longer two separate areas, Paradisus La Perla (adults-only) and Paradisus La Esmeralda (family-friendly), but instead, the hotels have merged into one resort—open for everyone.
Within this Playa del Carmen property, visitors can spoil themselves with a stay at "The Reserve," a top level of the resort that gives guests a personalized concierge, private pool access, an exclusive beach area to enjoy and an adult-only section to relax in.
The Reserve suites also provide guests with access to a private check-in and check-out experience and premium drinks in the lounge.
Staying in this exclusive category, in addition to indulging in a relaxing spa treatment such as a massage on the beach, is the remedy to relaxation for any adult.
