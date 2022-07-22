Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | July 20, 2022 11:00 PM ET
Go All-In on the Fun at Hotel Xcaret Arte
At the Hotel Xcaret Arte, guests can go all-in on the fun, with more included experiences and opportunities than many all-inclusive resorts.
The adults-only resort, welcoming all sixteen years of age and older, begins its All-Fun Inclusive concept in its accommodations, which pay homage to Mexico’s best-known artists with bountiful colors, natural furnishings and stunning views of the surrounding nature.
Guests will enjoy participating in a variety of on-property workshops and cultural experiences, including pottery, weaving, Latin dance, literature and painting workshops, which work to provide ways of self-expression and educational entertainment for all guests.
In addition to these experiences, guests can enjoy some of the best cuisine in the area across the resort’s nine dining concepts, created by well-known Mexican chefs like Alejandro Ruiz, Miguel Bautista, Paco Méndez and many more.
Additionally, every guest who stays at Hotel Xcaret Arte also receives unlimited and complimentary access to all of Xcaret’s parks, including Xcaret, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xenses, Xoximilco, Xel-Há, Xavage, Xenotes and a complimentary ferry to Isla Mujeres with Xcaret Xailing.
From ziplining across a jungle sky to swimming with dolphins or in a mysterious cenote, Xcaret Parks provide ample opportunities for fun. Some, like Xcaret, include Mayan ruins that guests can tour, while others, like Xel-Há, is an eco-tourism waterpark with great snorkeling opportunities.
