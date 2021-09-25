Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | September 23, 2021 4:00 PM ET
Hotel Xcaret Arte’s Art-Focused Inspirations
Constructed by Mexican talent and inspired by the respect for the Mayan region, Hotel Xcaret Arte is situated in an ideal location in Riviera Maya.
An art lover’s dream, this resort incorporates breathtaking artwork into every aspect of the property, paying homage to the best Mexican artists.
Throughout the buildings that host 900 suites – Casa de los Artistas, Casa de la Música, Casa de la Paz, Casa de la Pirámide and Casa del Diseño – Mexican artwork is scattered all around for guests to enjoy at their leisure.
In addition to enjoying the stunning artwork and beautiful architecture at a distance, visitors staying at Hotel Xcaret Arte can immerse themselves in it fully. Workshops encompassing art in all forms, such as weaving, painting, pottery, dance and literature, are available to join.
There is artistic beauty to be seen outside of the resort as well, and Hotel Xcaret Arte encourages guests to see it through its convenient All-Fun Inclusive program. Whether it’s fully relaxing on a Xenotes tour, discovering optical illusions at Xenses or exploring the cultural attractions at Xcaret, the visit and transportation are included.
In between living the artistic experience, guests can indulge in the unique flavors of the area and splurge on a treatment or two at the Muluk Spa.
