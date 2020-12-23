Steve Hirshan | December 23, 2020 8:00 AM ET
How To Keep Your Business Relevant in 2021
While this year introduced us to new obstacles, there are lessons that can be learned from 2020 to incorporate into a successful strategic business plan moving forward. As we welcome a new year full of promises and hope, it’s more important than ever to focus on adapting your business and preparing for growth in 2021.
Here are five tips to help you build a better business and make your mark in the new year:
1. Be open and communicative with your clients.
With the hopes of future travel seemingly the closest they’ve been all year, travelers are eager to get back to exploring the world. As a trusted source of knowledge, here’s where you step in to balance their expectations with current realities, while also continuing to inspire for what’s next to come.
It can be hard for travelers to know what information is accurate as they navigate the day-to-day unknowns. Vacation planners are uniquely qualified to provide honest information to their clients directly from the supplier sources, so travelers can feel secure with where they put their trust.
Smart Solution: Using an all-in-one solution such as Avoya’s Agent Power™ technology, you’ll have a knowledge base of industry and supplier resources, as well as effective communication resources to assist you with staying connected with your clients. Looking to reach customers in a new, efficient way? Avoya Conversations™ allows you to communicate with clients via SMS messaging directly within Agent Power.
2. Keep clients connected and engaged.
Even if business operations need to temporarily change to survive, don’t let your client engagement strategy completely go off grid. Having no presence with your clients now is an easy way to miss out on bookings made when travel returns later.
An easy and effective way to stand out among digital clutter and keep clients engaged is to elevate your marketing with social media updates, inspiring travel imagery, personalized email campaigns and more. It’s a simple and cost-effective way to create positive, memorable interactions with your clients.
Smart Solution: Avoya’s Marketing Resource Center™ is filled with highly effective resources (available at no additional cost) to continue building your client relationships.
3. Keep your selling skills strong.
Though the stakes to close sales may seem higher than ever before right now, taking the time to go back and master the basics of selling and customer service will help you solidify your foundation of future sales success.
Now is the perfect time to focus on fine-tuning your skills to help you be more successful moving forward in the new year, and the best way to do so is through ongoing education and professional development.
Smart Solution: Avoya’s award-winning programs are constantly adapting to meet current industry needs, including increasing our virtual event roster during 2020 to ensure you can still access the education you need, no matter what.
4. Ready yourself to help your customers explore again.
We know that travelers will be exploring again someday soon. The time you spend preparing now can help strategically position you when those bookings start to come in again.
Make sure flexibility is a key component of your business moving forward, for every trip you help design and every client conversation you have. Even the most carefully laid plans must be flexible, as these challenges have proved to be unpredictable.
Smart Solution: Reaching out when you need help can save time and money in running your independent travel business, as well as help you feel less alone in times of crisis. At Avoya, we’re always here to help with live support available seven days a week.
5. Diversify your product specialties.
If there’s anything this year has taught us, it’s the importance of branching out and not having all your eggs in one basket. Being able to adapt and adopt new product specialties can help solidify your groundwork moving into the new year.
When planning for 2021, ask yourself what you can do to ensure your business is covered from all angles. Maybe that’s learning to sell land products until cruising returns – you might be surprised what opportunities await.
Smart Solution: Our educational offerings create opportunities for you to explore other niches, so you can stay ahead of the competition and create a surge in sales when travel returns.
Throughout this year, we’ve rallied to make sure vacation planners continue to have the additional support they need to overcome these unpredictable times. Our products and services are designed to help you, so you in turn can be ready to help your clients and have a successful year ahead.
Interested in seeing how Avoya can help you find success in 2021? We’re waiving our affiliation fee for a limited time so you can discover the opportunities available within the Avoya Travel Network! Experienced travel advisors can explore everything that Avoya has to offer without being locked into a long-term, exclusive contract.
This offer won’t last long – call 1-888-425-6078 or visit www.AvoyaNetwork.com to get eligibility and offer details.
