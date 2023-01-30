WIMCO Villas Blog | January 29, 2023 10:00 PM ET
Insiders Tips for a St Barts Vacation
You may have read that St Barts is an exclusive vacation enclave for the rich and famous. The truth is that it's actually a charming island with activities, eateries and accommodations for a wide range of travelers. The island may only be 8 miles long, yet it is home to a dozen glorious beaches, several charming seaside villages, and hundreds of private villas for rent by the week. Read on for insider tips for vacationing in St Barts.
For villa rentals, there are three principal seasons: the Festive Season from December 15 to Jan 4; the High Season from January 5 – April 14; and the Low Season from April 15 – December 14.
Travelers will find the nightly room rates for villas to be less than for comparable hotel rooms on St Barts, while your clients will enjoy greater space and privacy as well. Villas all have wifi and satellite televisions, so your clients will be able to access their email and their favorite shows. You’ll find AC in all of the bedrooms, and WIMCO will provide daily housekeeping service except for Sundays.
In addition, all but the smallest villas have their own private pool.
The island has a 100% employment rate and a high standard of living, which contributes to a historically low crime rate. It is an extremely safe place to vacation, one where there is no need to stay within the protective walls of a resort. Nearly every resident is bilingual and charming, so while it may be fun to try out your French, it’s certainly not required.
The euro is the official currency, however, dollars are widely accepted at the prevailing interest rate.
One can only fly into St Barts via small puddle-jumper planes arriving from St Martin, San Juan or Antigua. The recommended route is to fly to San Juan, then take a Tradewind Aviation flight into St Barts.
The airport closes at sunset, and you’ll need 90 minutes to make your connecting flight, so be mindful of that when booking flights.
A passport is all one needs to enter the island. Taxis are few and far between in St Barts, and there is no public transportation, so renting a car is recommended. Visitors can pick up a rental car either at the airport or at the ferry dock.
The roads, while hilly, are well maintained. The main road running from Gustavia to St Jean and on to Lorient has a sidewalk along its entire length.
The island has an a la carte mentality, everything you can imagine is available, but it’s just not built into the price of your accommodations. Need a private chef for a dinner by the pool? How about a yoga instructor for a morning session looking out over the ocean? Private boat charter to the otherwise inaccessible Colombier beach for lunch? No worries, your WIMCO concierge can arrange all the details, whether the trip is 11 months out or the very next day.
WIMCO St Barth Properties Director of Sales Anne-Marie Caye recommends booking your villa 7-11 months out for high season and festive. There is more availability during low season, so bookings can be made within 2-4 months of the date of travel if you are feeling adventurous.
