RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | December 07, 2020 11:15 AM ET
It's Time to Plan Your Next Solo Adventure
As people continue to look for adventures that don't involve overpopulated places and groups of people, many are toying with the idea of a solo trip.
RIU Hotels & Resorts has just the option for travelers in search of a solo vacation, as the company is dropping its single supplement fees at select resorts. In addition, guests can enjoy up to 70 percent off and peace of mind with no cancelation fees.
Solo travelers need to book and travel by April 30, 2021, in order to take advantage of this special promotion. There are 21 resorts throughout six destinations included in this offer:
—Riu Palace Bavaro Hotel, Riu Republica Hotel and Riu Palace Macao Hotel in Punta Cana
—Riu Palace Paradise Island Hotel in the Bahamas
—Riu Palace Aruba Hotel and Riu Palace Antillas Hotel in Aruba
—Riu Palace Tropical Bay Hotel, Riu Palace Jamaica Hotel and Riu Montego Bay Hotel in Jamaica
—Riu Palace Costa Rica Hotel in Costa Rica
—Riu Palace Pacifico Hotel, Riu Baja California Hotel, Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas Hotel, Riu Santa Fe Hotel, Riu Vallarta Hotel, Riu Palace Riviera Maya Hotel, Riu Dunamar Hotel, Riu Palace Costa Mujeres Hotel, Riu Palace Mexico Hotel, Riu Palace Peninsula Hotel and Riu Palace Las Americas Hotel in Mexico
In some locations, this promotion only applies to the adults-only section of the resort.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to get your next solo adventure booked.
More RIU Hotels & Resorts, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Aruba, Mexico
More by RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS