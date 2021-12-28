Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | December 27, 2021 4:04 PM ET
Key Tips for Travel Advisors Selling Hotel Xcaret Arte
Hotel Xcaret Arte, which opened earlier this year, is a unique property for travel advisors to suggest to their clients. It’s ideal for honeymooners wanting to mix relaxation with adventure, and it has plenty of interesting dining experiences to enjoy.
Sakari Malinen, Director of Sales, Hoteles Xcaret, recently shared a handful of key selling points for travel advisors to keep in mind when sharing this resort with their clients.
“Grupo Xcaret’s philosophy is to spread our love for the Mexican culture,” Malinen said. “With this hotel, we’ve done it by not only showcasing the culture and art but to make so that the clients become part of creating the art.”
The first selling tip he points out is the all-fun inclusive concept and its huge value for guests. Starting with the airport transfer, everything is included once guests land in Cancun. Parks and tours, including roundtrip transportation, all food and beverages, art workshops and more are all included in the price.
Malinen also points out the ecologically integrated architecture that other properties don’t have, such as a two-mile river inside the property for guests to kayak, paddleboard and swim in. He also mentions the resort’s sustainability program.
Another key selling point is that everywhere guests look, they will see something handmade.
“Everything that we have in the hotel, every single piece of art, is handmade and handmade in Mexico. There is a story behind every single lamp, chair, hammock,” Malinen explains.
It’s truly a unique all-inclusive property for travel advisors to share with their clients.
