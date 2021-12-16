Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | December 16, 2021 4:00 PM ET
Mix Relaxation With Adventure for Your Honeymoon in Mexico
A typical honeymoon for many people includes lounging on the beach or near the pool and soaking up the sun. Mix in delicious cocktails and cuisine, and it’s a recipe for relaxation – and after an intense event such as a wedding, relaxation is definitely needed.
However, while lounging in the sun is on most agendas, some couples are looking for more during their honeymoon. They want to also mix in some type of activities.
Hotel Xcaret Arte is the ideal place to find both relaxation and adventure. There are several nooks and crannies throughout the property with beach chairs set up for a day in the sun, but there are also endless opportunities for participating in activities.
The resort has creative workshops such as weaving, drawing, dancing and more to enjoy. Also, with the All-Fun Inclusive concept, couples have unlimited access to nearby parks and tours. Activities like zip lining, swimming through caves, driving amphibious vehicles and snorkeling are all just a short drive away.
After a few days of fun, couples can choose to pamper their senses at the Muluk Spa. The spa uses natural, organic products of the highest quality, and the menu includes a variety of treatments to choose from.
No matter what type of honeymoon couples are in search of, the unique Hotel Xcaret Arte has them covered.
