Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | March 18, 2021 9:21 AM ET
Learn To Tango in Buenos Aires, Argentina
One of Argentina’s most famous claims to fame is as the birthplace of the Argentine tango, a passionate, romantic style of dance.
Buenos Aires certainly delivers on being the birthplace of this dance; around corners, on avenues and in theatres will one find couples dancing the tango.
There are several places in which someone can go watch a tango performance, or participate themselves.
El Querandi, a historic mansion-turned-tango bar, provides dinner and a show, in which tango is performed. Established in 1920, the venue is located only blocks away from the Plaza de Mayo.
Maldita Milonga is more popular among the younger crowds for its nightclub aesthetic, but its pop-up tango club on Wednesday nights is not to be missed.
Rojo Tango has welcomed celebrities like Beyonce and Mick Jagger within its walls for cabaret-style tango performances.
The Piazzolla Tango is another venue people can go to watch tango being performed. This one, though, also features a rooftop bar to linger around after the show.
To find the best in street performing, try and visit a few barrios tangueros, or tango neighborhoods, where the practice is performed on streets. In the neighborhood of Boedo is the Esquina Homero Manzi, named after Homero Manzi, a poet who is famous for revolutionizing tango. The site is now a national cultural landmark.
San Telmo is another tango neighborhood, where you’ll find street performers and outdoor dance floors to participate and learn some new moves. Called Florida and La Boca are great streets to begin the search for tango performers.
Lastly, the most traditional experience is down the Avenida Entre Ríos, at Cachirulo, a dance hall that keeps the tradition of cabeceo alive, in which single men and women sit separately and wait to make eye contact as an invitation to dance.
Travelers can discover all of the beauty of the tango on Atlas Ocean Voyage’s “8-Night Argentine Thrill” journey.
