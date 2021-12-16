ALG Vacations Blog | December 16, 2021 9:30 AM ET
Let Your Taste Buds Roam Free in This Foodie Los Cabos District
The 23400 District in San Jose del Cabo, one of the two cities that make up the destination of Los Cabos, has quickly found itself as an up-and-coming foodie hotspot.
Its cobblestone streets and colonial architecture combine with international gastronomy; as a city with a multiethnic population, it isn’t a surprise that those who call it home would reflect that in their restaurants and eateries. The wealth of locally grown produce in the region adds to the district’s rise in gastronomic popularity by adding great quality to each dish. The quieter, more peaceful town of San Jose attracts those who enjoy creativity and the arts, including the kind that you eat.
The best day of the week to enjoy some of this incredible food is on Tasty Tuesdays, when almost all of the restaurants and eateries offer two or three dishes at a set price for both travelers and locals to enjoy. It’s a great day to go out and meet new friends, discover new dishes and explore the district at night.
The 23400 District isn’t just notable for its restaurants, but also for its street food. Food trucks and open-air stalls are manned by skilled individuals selling everything from delicious snacks to tide you over through the afternoon to whole meals. They can be found throughout San Jose del Cabo, but some of the best are located in the 23400 District.
In March, the district holds a weeklong culinary event called Fusion San Jose, which includes cooking competitions and, of course, tasting all of the delicious food you can eat! Mediterranean cuisine fuses with regional Mexican, with octopus and fish dishes, while American burgers are given an Asian-fusion twist.
Whatever your taste buds are craving, you’ll find more than enough to discover in this peaceful Los Cabos neighborhood.
