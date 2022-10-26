La Coleccion Resorts Blog | October 26, 2022 10:38 AM ET
Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun Receives Award for Wedding Services
The Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun has become an ideal destination wedding location after becoming the first hotel in Latin America to earn the internationally acclaimed five-diamond award by the Association of Bridal Consultants.
The adults-only resort was awarded the honor for a few reasons, including its excellent services and wedding offerings. Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun is the most booked resort in the La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana portfolio for destination weddings, and as a rule only hosts one wedding per day to offer the best in service.
“At Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun, we are experts in detail. The advantage of only performing one wedding per day allows us to offer personalized experiences that encompass the couple’s desires and go above and beyond their expectations,” said Alfredo Santamaria—General Manager at Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun. “The pride, devotion, and warmth of our staff is what sets us apart from other hotels and helps us create the event of a lifetime for the wedding couple.”
The five-diamond certification requires hotels and resorts to offer a special rate for the couples’ inspection visits, a complimentary night on the night of the wedding, provide a wedding showroom and more.
“Talking about weddings at Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun is talking about exclusivity, quality, excellence in service and extreme attention to details,” shared Brenda Fernandez—Director of Hotels Division at Association of Bridal Consultants Latin America. “Listening to the couples, understanding what they are looking for and exceeding their expectations is what led them to be awarded the five diamonds from the Association of Bridal Consultants.”
The resort itself offers its “Choose Your Venue in Person” program, where couples can enjoy visiting their wedding venue, having a menu tasting, makeup and hairstyle trail and meet with vendors, all before they make their choice to hold their wedding at the resort. The program also offers two free nights for wedding parties of 30 or more guests to be used prior to the wedding or for a second visit.
Curious about holding your own wedding at the resort? Click here to learn more.
