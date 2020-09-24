Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | September 24, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Mexico’s Pacific Treasure Welcomes Back Adventure Lovers
As the world continues to safely reopen, travelers are scoping out their next destination.
Adrenaline junkies and lovers of all things adventure can check out Mexico’s Pacific Treasure, the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area.
As travelers prioritize places that are sanitary with new health and safety procedures in place, they can feel confident with a trip to this Pacific Coast destination.
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are prepared to welcome back adventure lovers in search of a place to socially distance and enjoy the outdoors safely.
Punta de Mita has plenty of opportunities for surfers, including El Anclote, Los Veneros, La Lancha and The Cove. Sayulita also has several highlights to offer adventure travelers, including a sandbar which is the perfect place for beginners to learn how to surf.
The Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit areas also have endless places to do other outdoor activities such as hiking, horseback riding, golfing, snorkeling and more.
Those visitors more interested in the food scene can check out Restaurant Week, which runs through October 10th.
