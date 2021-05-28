Norwegian Cruise Line Blog | May 26, 2021 8:00 AM ET
NCL To Gift 100 Teachers With Free Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Lines has relaunched the “Norwegian’s Giving Joy” contest to provide hardworking educators with free cruises and the chance for them to win up to $25,000 for their schools.
The contest began in 2019, with more than 46,000 teachers nominated and a total of $100,000 in prizes gifted to schools across Canada and the United States. This year, it seeks to recognize the often undervalued essential workers who went above and beyond to keep children engaged and learning throughout the pandemic.
The campaign runs from May 3 to June 4, 2021. Anyone can nominate a worthy educator from the U.S. and Canada. The top 100 educators with the most votes will win a seven-night cruise for two for 2023, embarking from the U.S. or Canada.
One Grand Prize winner will receive $25,000 to their school. Second place and third place winners will receive a $15,000 and a $10,000 donation to their schools. A virtual award ceremony will be held in August.
"Norwegian Cruise Line recognizing what we do on a daily basis and sharing stories of how we each impact and inspire our students has brought awareness to the work we do as educators,” said the 2019 “Giving Joy” Grand Prize Winner Nicole Conlisk, an educator at One World Middle School in the Bronx, New York. “Through the support provided by NCL, we hope to continue the STEM program, while also expanding the educational opportunities with courses in architecture, criminal science, robotics, musical theater and other performing arts, in the next school year.”
"Now more than ever, educators deserve our gratitude and so much more for their perseverance and unwavering commitment to inspire students every day," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Travel is one of the most immersive means of education. It broadens our perspective, encourages us to discover, adapt and accept new cultures and experiences. With 'Norwegian's Giving Joy,' we are able to help shed light on these everyday heroes and raise their spirits by awarding them with a long-overdue vacation to help show them the world, as they've helped shape so many of ours.”
To nominate a beloved teacher, to vote and for the contest terms and conditions, please visit www.nclgivingjoy.com.
More Norwegian Cruise Line
More by Norwegian Cruise Line Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS