February 07, 2023
New 2024 Paul Gauguin Itineraries
We may just be at the beginning of 2023 but Paul Gauguin Cruises already has big plans for 2024.
The cruise line will continue its authentic discovery of French Polynesia and the South Pacific launching new itineraries and adding new ports.
New ports in the Marquesas will join Paul Gauguin's classic favorites from Tahiti and Bora Bora to Tonga and Fiji.
There will be two brand-new itineraries and seven unique offerings in the coming year.
The new 14-night Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus voyage will feature five calls in the Marquesas.
Two completely new ports include Hatiheu, Nuku Hiva, which is renowned for its black sands, towering basalt cliffs, and ancient petroglyphs; and Hakahau, Ua Pou, which is one of the least-visited islands in French Polynesia and features jagged pinnacles and intimate bays.
Additionally, there is a an alternate 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands itinerary available with a different line-up of ports.
Also new in 2024 is the seven-night More Society Islands & Tahiti itinerary which features a return to Raiatea, the sacred homeland of the Maohi people and the UNESCO-listed Marae Taputaputea archaeological site.
In total, Paul Gauguin will be offering seven itineraries on 33 all-inclusive journeys ranging from seven to 14 nights that all sail roundtrip from Papeete, with the exception of one that sails between Papeete and Lautoka, Fiji.
