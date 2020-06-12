Temptation Cancun Resort Blog | June 12, 2020 4:00 PM ET
New Weekly Pool Parties at Temptation Cancun Resort
As Temptation Cancun Resort reopens with Sexy & Sanitized hygiene protocols, all guests can arrive knowing they’re entering a safe party zone.
From constant cleaning and zero contact technology to personal protective equipment and a highly trained staff, these new protocols will ensure the health and safety of all visitors and employees remains a top priority.
This Original Group property will still provide an atmosphere involving endless fun in the sun though. Temptation Cancun Resort recently introduced new weekly pool parties. These three new pool parties take place in the Sexy Pool.
The Floatastic Pool Party is filled with music, friends, food, entertainment and, of course, a variety of colorful floats. Just throw on your brightest swimsuit and grab your favorite float to join this event.
Guests should save their red and white swimsuits for the Babewatch party. From running in slow motion to champagne baths, this pool party will have everyone forgetting how to swim.
Finally, the Naughtycal Foam Party is guaranteed to be a favorite. Combining daring and nautical, this party calls for sexy sailor swimsuits.
Click here to learn more about these new pool parties at Temptation Cancun Resort.
More Original Group, Cancun
More by Temptation Cancun Resort Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS