Partying the Sexy Way at Temptation Cancun Resort
Guests looking to party at the adults-only Temptation Cancun Resort, an Original Group property, in Mexico on a Wednesday night are encouraged to slip into something a bit more comfortable.
Lingerie Lounge is Wednesday’s signature theme night at Bash, the hotel’s popular hotspot for mingling over some top-notch entertainment. Bash is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
One of the chic resort’s many theme nights calls for you to “grab some scarlet red lipstick and lacy lingerie and get out there and strut your stuff while you mingle and meet new people,” according to the hotel’s website.
The dress code is “sexy, classy lingerie.”
For guests staying a little longer, other theme nights throughout the week include Angels & Devils, Superheroes, School Girls and Nerds and a handful of others.
Keep in mind that theme nights can change at any time, so be sure to look into which ones are going on over your stay prior to departure.
A hip, nonjudgmental vibe is the hallmark of the 430-room Temptation Cancun Resort due to its enticing atmosphere. One example is the property’s famous “Sexy Pool,” which plays host to high-energy pool parties and performances.
Learn more about the Lingerie Lounge theme nights and all the others as well by visiting the Temptation Cancun Resort website.
