Trump International Beach Resort Blog | December 17, 2021 6:00 PM ET
Planning Ahead for Your Clients’ 2022 Vacations
Travelers are gaining confidence as destinations around the world reopen their doors to guests who are ready to travel.
As a proud member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle brand, the Trump International Beach Resort welcomes all who Believe in Travel. The belief in the transformative power of travel seems amplified by the ocean waves in Sunny South Florida.
Travel advisors and their clients can reference the Travel Planning Guide to get a feel for what their 2022 vacation could entail. The guide is filled with stunning photographs, suggested activities, a variety of destinations and more.
As your clients begin to plan for long weekends, friendship getaways, family reunions and romantic escapes in 2022, plan ahead and keep the Preferred Hotels & Resorts (and the beach) in mind.
No matter where your clients live, escaping the winter woes to make their beachfront dreams a reality is always a good idea – and Trump International Beach Resort in Miami is ready to welcome these guests.
Comments
