RIU Guests Can Now Enjoy a Contactless Check-In
As travel advisors and their clients begin adjusting to the "new normal" way of doing things, safety protocols such as wearing a face mask, sanitizing luggage and social distancing are no brainers. Avid travelers understand these measures are not going anywhere, and they are almost becoming second nature.
In addition to these procedures, many travel companies are in the process of making things contactless whenever possible.
Boarding passes can be accessed from a smartphone; spa and restaurant menus can be viewed simply by scanning a QR code, and doors and garbage cans automatically open so they don't become high-touch surfaces.
RIU Hotels & Resorts is doing its part in creating a safe environment for guests and employees. From creating a comprehensive post-COVID-19 manual to introducing the RIU Guest Info App, travelers to these resorts can feel comforted knowing the company has enhanced its safety measures.
The resort company has also recently introduced RIU Check-In Online, allowing guests more time to enjoy the resort and less time standing in queues. This new feature was designed with guests' health and safety in mind. Visitors can pre-register between seven days and 48 hours prior to travel, forgoing the need for an extended in-person check-in.
