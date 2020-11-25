RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | November 25, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Riu Montego Bay To Reopen as Adults Only Resort
Riu Montgo Bay is set to open on December 4, 2020, as an adults-only resort.
An ideal mix of fun and relaxation, this RIU Hotels & Resorts property has undergone a complete renovation and now offers modern facilities and new areas for guests to enjoy. New highlights of the resort include:
—Splash Water World aquatic park on-site, with free unlimited access.
—Redesigned pool area with five pools, one with a swim-up bar.
—Riu Party, the latest entertainment concept.
—New pool area grill “Pepe’s Food”.
—New Kulinarium restaurant.
—New Wellness center.
—New beach party area with DJ.
The reimagined property is also offering exclusive adults-only added values, which include a welcome drink upon arrival and international alcohol brands. Premium wine lists and romantic dinners on the beach are available at an additional cost.
