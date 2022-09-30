Paul Gauguin Cruises Blog | September 29, 2022 5:00 PM ET
Sailing Solo
Take advantage of the global solo travel trend with a solo sail in the South Pacific.
Going it alone has never been more en vogue and the trend is only getting more popular. In fact, it has seen a significant rise, nearly doubling in 2021 from pre-pandemic levels.
This may seem surprising, seeing as we should have all had enough isolation during the pandemic but a similar rise in self-care, holistic wellness and independence—as well as an overall feeling of urgency and desire not to postpone experiences we think we have forever to enjoy have contributed to a growing desire to travel on our own.
Paul Gauguin has an invitation to solo travelers: a Zero Single Supplement on a selection of South Pacific voyages in 2023.
The cruise line is inviting guests to drink in the sights and sounds of the South Pacific onboard the m/s Paul Gauguin during an all-inclusive voyage of seven to 14 nights, sailing throughout the region.
The Zero Single Supplement offer is available on five May-July 2023 itineraries, including three 7-night Tahiti & the Society Islands voyages (May 6; June 17 & 24), and two 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands voyages (May 20; July 1), all cruising roundtrip from Tahiti.
Guests can explore the beauty of Bora Bora with its nearly 20 different excursions, and discover the enchanting island of Moorea as well as Huahine’s breathtaking “Garden of Eden” and Aitutaki’s One Foot Island and renowned lagoon.
The pampering doesn't stop there, as the ship calls on Paul Gauguin's own private motu.
Picture yourself on Motu Mahana off the coast of Taha’a with a cocktail at the bar in the lagoon, enjoying a barbecue on the beach or just watching the sway of the palms as you bury your toes in the soft white sand.
More Paul Gauguin Cruises, South Pacific, Tahiti
More by Paul Gauguin Cruises Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS