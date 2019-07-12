Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | July 12, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Sampling St. Lucia’s Best Rum
It’s no surprise the Caribbean has some of the best rum around, especially in St. Lucia. Vacationers enjoy sampling the liquor, whether it’s on the rocks, neat or mixed in with their favorite cocktail.
In order to allow guests to enjoy the island’s best rum, Marigot Bay Resort & Marina has The Rum Cave. This cellar has a setting where guests can watch the mega yachts come and go in the marina while enjoying the feel of being in the Caribbean’s Colonial Era.
The Bar Supervisor and rum expert, Denis, has been working at the resort for more than 30 years. Denis uses his knowledge to lead the Rum-tasting Experience which includes groups of up to 100 people.
When guests aren’t interested in the rum on the rocks, the resort’s swim-up bar offers several rum-coctions for guests to indulge in. And if rum, in general, is not the favorite drink, there are other cocktails, along with beer and wine to enjoy as well.
Marigot Bay Resort & Marina ensures all guests find something they enjoy.
