Savor Your Meal With These NCL Restaurants
Cruising isn’t just a quick way to get from island to island or from port destination to port destination: it’s also about experiencing the fun activities, events and restaurants onboard.
On a Norwegian Cruise Line cruise, guests can find everything from delicious desserts to exotic eats.
The free buffet-style dining option onboard an NCL cruise is the Garden Cafe. With no need for reservations and with long operating hours, guests can come here right at dawn or enjoy a late-night snack before heading to bed. Guests can find everything from hamburgers to salads and other foods.
A family favorite, Teppanyaki is a hibachi-style dinner show where guests can meet, converse and interact with the chef who prepares their meal in a performative way. Signature recipes include miso soup, sashimi and more. This restaurant does require an additional cost to enjoy, and reservations are required.
For a late-night snack to fill your belly after an evening of fun, visit the 24-hour O’Sheehan’s Bar & Grill. This free restaurant provides some of the best comfort food onboard, with dishes like chicken pot pie and fish n’ chips.
Another restaurant that guests can pay extra for is the Brazilian steakhouse, Moderno Churrascaria. Slow-roasted meats hand-carved for your enjoyment are available alongside side dishes like rice, black beans and sweet fried bananas. For dessert, top it all off with a mango rice pudding, coconut flan or papaya crème.
