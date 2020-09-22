Hurtigruten Blog | September 22, 2020 9:02 AM ET
Seek Adventure in Alaska With Hurtigruten’s Expedition Team
Hurtigruten is one of the world’s leaders in exploration travel, and the cruise line's expedition team in Alaska and Canada stand ready and eager to lead travelers through the adventure of a lifetime.
The experts are there to safeguard both explorers and the environment they explore, and throughout the expedition cruise, they serve as guests’ invaluable hosts.
Assistant Expedition Leader, Tomasz, puts an emphasis on being able to reach off the beaten path destinations: “Our small boat cruising activities are a great way to discover remote destinations that can't be reached by big ships.”
During a trip to Alaska, Hurtigruten’s expedition team takes the lead on hikes, guided tours, historical site visits, landscape explorations and flora and fauna spotting (including birds, bears and more).
Both on the ship and off the ship, guests are treated to informative lectures on topics such as geography, sea ice glaciers, history, culture, storytelling and more.
Here anxious travelers can get a glimpse of what they might experience during an Alaskan adventure with Hurtigruten’s expedition team:
