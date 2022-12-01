Virgin Voyages Blog | November 30, 2022 5:00 PM ET
Set Sail for Starry Nights in Greece and Croatia
Set sail for some starry nights and spectacular sunsets with Virgin Voyages' 10-night itinerary in Greece and Croatia.
The voyage blends dreamy scenery and with breathtaking experiences in Santorini, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Bodrum and more.
The journey begins in Athens and then calls in Santorini followed by Bodrum and Mykonos, where guests stay overnight. After a day at sea, the voyage calls in Dubrovnik, and then Kotor and Corfu before sailing back to Athens.
Guests enjoy a hassle-free experience as well as late-night stays and overnights that maximize the time in each destination. Signature shore excursions bring each port to life and include market and culinary tours, private yacht sailings, island hopping, cultural excursions and more.
