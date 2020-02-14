Crystal Cruises Blog | February 14, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Sir Michael Burton Featured on Crystal Cruises Podcast
The Crystal Storytellers had featured special guest Sir Michael Burton on its eighth episode of the podcast. Sir Michael will be accompanying Crystal Symphony Cruise Director and podcast presenter Russ Grieve as they sail from Tokyo to Hong Kong.
Educated at Magdalen College, Oxford, Sir Michael began his career in the foreign office in 1960, at which time he learned Arabic. A difficult language to learn, it took Sir Michael over a year to get the hang of writing and speaking the language fluently.
Through his studies, he had discovered the surprising diversity of the Middle East at the time when Arab nationalism was growing in intensity. He also learned how ancient Arab culture influenced aspects of Western life today.
After studying Arabic, Sir Michael was posted in Dubai, long before it was the traveling hotspot it is today. He often found himself mediating disputes between sheikhs and local tribes and developers.
Sir Michael also served in the Gulf, Jordan, Lebanon and Sudan. In Europe, he served in France, Germany (Berlin) and the Czech Republic.
As an ambassador for the British Diplomatic Service, Sir Michael developed an in-depth knowledge of history, politics and culture of the Middle East and North Africa, South and South-East Asia and the Mediterranean.
Even in retirement, Sir Michael makes sure to keep up to date on events around the world. He lectures in the UK and on cultural tours in Europe and the Middle East.
To listen to the Crystal Storytellers podcast, visit the Crystal Insider.
