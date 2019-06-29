MGM Resorts Blog | June 29, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Summer in Sin City
Get ready to experience Vegas in full swing, because it’s summertime in the desert! The summer season in Sin City is primetime for both tourists and locals alike, but summer is also a tough time. Summer in the desert is exactly what you would expect: hot, hot, hot!
Las Vegas reaches its peak in guests, events and degrees during the month of July. We are here to help you survive the heat and point out what hot activities will keep you cool during your stay! Enjoy these tips and tricks for maximum enjoyment in the desert heat.
Pool Clubs
The obvious choice when it comes to cooling off in the Vegas heat is to hit up a dayclub on the strip. If you’re not sure what a Vegas dayclub is, just picture all the aspects of a nightclub—dancing, drinking, DJs—and move the party outside to the pool! Dayclubs allow guests to party poolside with the latest and greatest music.
So, make sure to pack your most impressive bikini because, during this summer heat, you’ll want to be near the water.
The Ice Bars
Just because you’re in the desert doesn’t mean there’s not a winter wonderland awaiting your presence. That’s right, MGM Resorts has an ice bar on the strip at the Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino called minus5° Ice Experience. Inside this bar, everything is made of ice; the walls, the chairs, and even the glasses!
Once you enter, you will be given a coat and gloves to enjoy this icy experience (bet you didn't think you would need a coat in the desert) and escape the heat for a few hours.
The Spa
Give your feet and eyes a rest and enjoy pure relaxation at The Spa at ARIA. Here you will be able to rejuvenate with an Advanced HydraFacial that includes liquid exfoliants and protective antioxidants. Becoming dehydrated in the desert heat is very common, so to avoid this at all costs the spa is the perfect activity to indulge in.
Circus Circus’ Adventuredome
Switch things up and enjoy the climate-controlled amusement park at Circus Circus Las Vegas. Here you will find 25+ rides and attractions for both adults and children to enjoy. Rides include a roller coaster with plenty of twists and turns, a circus carousel for the younger attendees and much more to keep you entertained for hours.
The Adventuredome is a sure place to get your adrenalin pumping while also keeping you away from the heat of the Vegas sun.
Keep these tips and tricks in mind for maximum enjoyment when planning your summer vacation to Las Vegas. There are plenty of ways to beat the heat while also experiencing everything that this city has to offer!
