Take the Holiday Traditions to Los Cabos This Season
There's never a bad time to go to Los Cabos, but visiting during the holiday season allows travelers to enjoy all the usual excitement in addition to partaking in local celebrations.
If your clients are looking for a place to go to escape the cooler weather, consider suggesting this destination located on Mexico's pacific coast. Families can spend quality time together on the wide-open beaches while taking in the incredible Baja views.
In addition to the usual pastimes, Los Cabos offers local celebrations over the holidays for tourists to partake in. For example, your clients can take part in a traditional holiday meal with a Mexican twist. They can raise a glass of Ponche Navideño, a warm spiced punch, or rompope, Meixcan eggnog.
Visitors can also join in on a 12-day celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe on the days leading up to Christmas. Festivities include parades, fireworks and plenty of delicious food.
This is also the time of the year when whales migrate south and make their way to the Sea of Cortez, providing visitors to Los Cabos with quite the spectacular show. Your clients can find a spot on the shore to watch these majestic creatures, or they can choose to take a tour and get up close and personal to these large marine mammals.
Travel agents have an exciting opportunity to become certified Los Cabos Specialists. Once certified, advisors will be able to sell this destination with ease and also receive valuable benefits and reap the rewards from this program.
With warm, sunny weather all year long and several exciting adventures, Los Cabos is an ideal spot to spend the holidays in. Your clients can make lasting memories blending their old traditions with new ones.
