Reap the Rewards of Becoming a Los Cabos Specialist

Out of the many attractions that draw tourists to Los Cabos, whale watching tops the list as one of the most exciting opportunities to take part in. As this exhilarating season approaches, it’s a great time to present this destination to your clients.
The season begins in mid-December, when humpback whales migrate to the Sea of Cortez, staying through mid-April. During this time, visitors to Los Cabos are provided with quite a spectacular show.
There are several ways for travelers to take part in watching these majestic creatures.
Nestled along the Tourist Corridor between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, The Pool at Solaz is a great place to catch a humpback in action. The iconic restaurant Sunset Monalisa also has a particularly nice view for whale watching, as it is built onto a part of the coastline that extends over the water. The Rooftop at The Cape is another ideal spot to watch the whales, as this place is already known for having one of the best views in all of Los Cabos.
Those looking to get a little closer to the action can head to the Cabo San Lucas Marina to pick out a whale watching tour that gets them out on the water. Tourists can choose to ride on a zodiac boat or catamaran and spend the day watching whales and the evening taking in the sunset while sipping on a mezcal margarita.
Your clients heading to Los Cabos for vacation can feel confident in their safety as the destination earned the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) “Safe Travels” stamp of approval early on, by adopting WTTC’s standardized health and hygiene protocols across the destination.
Los Cabos further enhanced its health and safety initiative for travelers by offering the highest standards of safety with the Los Cabos With Care campaign.
The destination partnered with Intertek Cristal, a market-leading global health, safety, quality and security risk management business focused on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. The initiative includes strict health and safety protocols implemented across the destination, from airports and hotels to restaurants and transportation companies.
Los Cabos is also urging businesses in the area to obtain a “Clean Point” certification, strictly adhering to hygiene protocols, which is offered by the federal government of Mexico.
Travel advisors interested in sending their clients to Los Cabos have an exciting opportunity to become certified Los Cabos Specialists. After becoming certified, agents will earn valuable benefits. With the travel industry currently not as busy as usual, it's a great time for continued education.
It will also prove to be much easier to plan your clients’ dream vacations when you’re an expert in the destination. It’s easy to join. Travel advisors can click here for all the details and to enroll.
With whale watching season making its appearance shortly, and the Los Cabos With Care initiative in full effect, Los Cabos is an ideal destination to sell to your clients. Make the process easier for everyone by becoming a Los Cabos Specialist today!
