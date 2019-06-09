Avalon Waterways Blog | June 09, 2019 2:00 PM ET
Taking Steps Toward a Cleaner Ocean
Unfortunately, not everyone realizes the amount of plastic that accumulates in the ocean. Currently, more than five trillion pieces of plastic are littered throughout the ocean, and it all drifts together in one of the five garbage patches.
The Globus family of brands, including Avalon Waterways, knows how important it is to keep these waters clean and pristine so marine life can thrive and so travelers can enjoy a cleaner planet in the years to come.
Therefore, they’ve chosen to partner with The Ocean Cleanup to help achieve the goal of eliminating half of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in five years. This is the largest garbage patch, and it's located between California and Hawaii.
Although this is a massive goal, the desire to change only has to start with one person. With everyone lending a small helping hand, the goal of having a cleaner planet can become a reality. Whether it’s removing single-use plastic water bottles or eliminating the use of straws, every little bit can help work towards a greener planet.
Click here to learn more about this mission.
