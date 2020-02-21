Temptation Cancun Resort Blog | February 21, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Temptation Cancun Resort: A Girl’s New Best Friend
Temptation Cancun Resort, owned by Original Group, is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort that is the perfect playground for women looking to party over the weekend. Whether honoring a bride-to-be or celebrating a woman getting back in the game, Temptation has special packages to make any celebration memorable.
Bachelorette Parties
Planning a wedding can be stressful, so a bride-to-be needs a special weekend with her bridesmaids to cut loose. Temptation Cancun Resort offers two bachelorette party packages to give future brides a proper sendoff.
The “Bride Tribe” package includes a bachelorette entourage kit, VIP at both the Sexy Pool and Bash Bar with two complimentary bottles of Moët & Chandon, a private group dinner at any of the resort’s a la Carte restaurants, a private group pole dancing lesson, breakfast and mimosas in bed and a suite upgrade for the bride.
The “Glam Bride Tribe” package includes all of the amenities from the “Bride Tribe” package and adds a thorough, four-hour spa treatment, a stripper and entrance to Cancun Night Club.
Divorce Parties
Divorces can be heartbreaking, stressful, infuriating or even all of the above at once. However, they can also be liberating. No matter the circumstance, Temptation Cancun Resort offers “The End of an Error” package to lift the spirits and celebrate a newfound freedom.
This package includes a private butler at both the Sexy Pool and Bash Bar, a complimentary bottle of Moët & Chandon, an 80-minute spa treatment, a group tour to Isla Mujeres, breakfast and mimosas in bed and entrance to Cancun Night Club.
