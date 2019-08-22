MGM Resorts Blog | August 22, 2019 4:00 PM ET
The Best Burgers on the Las Vegas Strip
Breaking down the best places to eat in Las Vegas is a tough challenge made easier only by categorizing different groups of favorite foods. One item that makes its way to most menus and the majority of “best of” lists is the beloved burger.
Finding the best burgers in Las Vegas can still be tough undertaking because everyone has their own version of what they prefer. We have a few places in mind with burgers so crave-worthy and creative, they’re sure to satisfy any appetite.
The Steakhouse Burger
Specialty cuts of beef and an array of signature sauces are the name of the game at TENDER Steak & Seafood in Luxor Las Vegas, but definitely don’t discount the burger. The Steakburger is best suited for those with the biggest of appetites. Due to its high quality and preferred taste, steak burgers on their own are enough to draw in hungry crowds. However, pair that with caramelized onion, white cheddar, smoked bacon, watercress, horseradish pickles, artisan bun and you’ve got one decadent, filling, unforgettable burger.
Hubert Keller Burger
We can get on board with a restaurant name that gets straight to the point. Famed chef Hubert Keller goes big when creating a burger-focused dining experience at Burger Bar in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It’d only be fitting that he put his name on one of the menu offerings. The Hubert Keller Burger starts with a buffalo meat patty and is then topped with caramelized onion, baby spinach, blue cheese, red wine and shallot sauce all tucked within the crusty goodness of a ciabatta bun.
Peanut Butter Crunch Burger
Want a sweet and savory twist on the traditional burger? Look no further than Michael Mina's PUB 1842 at MGM Grand. Chef Michael Mina is known for switching up ingredients and flavors to serve up inventive dishes for Vegas crowds. Here you’ll find the Peanut Butter Crunch, one of the Strip’s most iconic burgers, which is topped with pimento cheese, bacon jam, and gets its satisfying crunch from potato chips. Sounds absolutely sinful in the best way possible.
With all the initialisms, we can’t help but feel like insiders using slang when we eat at L.V.B. (Las Vegas Blvd) Burgers in the Mirage Resort. So gotta love it when it comes to a unique compilation of piled-high burger options at our fingertips. Our favorite is the O.S.B (Old School Burger) that gives us the simplistic flavors we’ve come to love.
JG Cheeseburger
First, come for the steak. Then, return for the JG Cheeseburger, which is slathered with truffle mayo, brie cheese, yuzu pickle, and served alongside truffle fries. ARIA is known for elevating the Vegas experience in every aspect and it makes sure not to stop short with its dining options.
Build A Burger
Take advantage of building your own burger at this casual stop at New York - New York Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Choose your patty protein and then start adding on the toppings, which include bruschetta tomatoes, jalapeno bacon and even shaved ribeye as options. Diners can also select a burger from the restaurant’s own creations, too, but there’s something about customizing your meal that makes the experience extra satisfying.
