Saudi Arabia Blog | October 26, 2022 5:00 AM ET
The Best Ways to Get to and Around Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is quickly becoming a top trending bucket-list destination for many across the globe. As such, it’s important to know that there are plenty of options to choose from to fly there from around the world and to transit within the country.
Many countries typically offer flights to Saudi Arabia’s biggest destinations like Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina or AlUla through airlines such as Qatar Airways and Saudia, the nation’s flag carrier. Though Saudia generally has less connectivity to the U.S. than other major carriers, it’s the only one offering nonstop flights between the country’s major international airports and those in Saudi Arabia.
Travelers who don’t live near a major international airport will also likely have to transit into a larger international airport, such as LAX or JFK, in order to board their flight to Saudi Arabia, regardless of the airline they choose.
The country itself is home to a great transit system with trains, buses, taxis, car rentals and ride-sharing apps like Uber and Careem. Trains and smaller planes are great options for transiting between cities like Riyadh and Dammam.
The train system offers three train routes, though one takes the title of the fastest in the region: the Haramain High-Speed Railway operates between Makkah and Medina, stopping in Medina, Jeddah, King Abdullah Economic City and Makkah.
Additionally, travelers can transit between destinations with a bus ride from the Saudi Public Transit Company (SAPTCO), or drive their own car rentals, which can be booked at major airports and in cities. For getting around within a particular city, car rentals, ride-sharing apps and taxis are great options.
More Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia
More by Saudi Arabia Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS