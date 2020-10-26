Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | October 26, 2020 8:00 AM ET
The Reserve at Paradisus Playa del Carmen
Many resorts in the Riviera Maya area have been successfully open all throughout the summer months, and Paradisus Playa del Carmen is wrapping up its fourth month of welcoming guests back.
The resort reopened to visitors on July 1, 2020, with a reimagined configuration. There are no longer two separate resorts, but instead a merged property with one hotel open to everyone.
However, Paradisus Playa del Carmen still has an area in store for those looking to upgrade their stay. The new top level of service goes by the name of The Reserve.
With The Reserve feature, guests can enjoy the highest level of personalized service, including having access to a private pool, enjoying an exclusive beach area, visiting adults-only sections of the resort and more. Guests are also taken care of by a personalized concierge.
Other amenities for The Reserve guests include private check-in and check-out, premium drinks and an all-day snack buffet.
A stay at Paradisus Playa del Carmen is an ideal way to find relaxation during these uncertain times.
