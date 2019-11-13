Seabourn Blog | November 13, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Tips for Traveling in Thailand
Thailand is a lush country filled with welcoming people, delicious cuisine and gorgeous beaches. It’s almost impossible for travelers not to enjoy themselves during a visit to this beautiful country.
In order to ensure a trip of a lifetime, Seabourn has a few tips to keep in mind for travelers visiting Thailand for a vacation.
Although there are several wonderful cities to explore, Bangkok and Chiang Mai both have it all.
Bangkok is the largest city, and it’s popular with tourists. From street markets to skyscraper hotels, this city has a lot to see. Chiang Mai is a bit more relaxed, offering delicious street food and some of the best Thai massages in the country.
As far as islands go, Seabourn recommends visiting Phuket and Koh Samui. Phuket is home to luxurious beachfront hotels and resorts, and Koh Samui provides travelers with world-class spas and yoga retreats.
There are several dishes to try while in Thailand—pad thai and guay teow are among the most popular meals, with toppings such as dried chili peppers, lime juice and fish sauce. Fresh fruit is also readily available, and the sweet mangoes are a must.
Once travelers arrive in the country, they can get around by train, bus or boat. There is no lack of transportation in this destination.
Visit Current, Seabourn’s travel blog, to learn about more Thailand tips.
More Seabourn, Thailand
More by Seabourn Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS